Fire breaks out in Pasig City General Hospital Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 12 2021 06:26 PM Firefighters battle a blaze that hit a portion of the Pasig City General Hospital on Wednesday. There were no fatalities, and no major equipment or supplies were damaged from the fire that reached third alarm. Fire hits Pasig General Hospital, no reported injuries: city mayor