Fire breaks out in Pasig City General Hospital

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 12 2021 06:26 PM

Firefighters battle a blaze that hit a portion of the Pasig City General Hospital on Wednesday. There were no fatalities, and no major equipment or supplies were damaged from the fire that reached third alarm.

