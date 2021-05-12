MULTIMEDIA

Workers evacuate after earthquake jolts QC

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A woman speaks on her mobile phone as employees evacuate a building along Quezon Avenue in Diliman, Quezon City after an earthquake was felt on Wednesday. A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck 11 kilometers northeast of Abra de Ilog, Occidental Mindoro at 9:09 a.m. and felt in nearby areas, including Metro Manila according to Phivolcs.