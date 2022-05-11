Post-election clean-up in QC

Home > News MULTIMEDIA QC DPOS collects thousands of election posters Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 11 2022 05:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Personnel from the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety (QC-DPOS) sort the massive pile of election tarps and posters that were collected around the city, at the DPOS depot on Wednesday. Reelected QC Mayor Joy Belmonte immediately ordered the clean-up of the city streets from campaign materials right after the May 9 elections. Higit 180 toneladang campaign materials nahakot sa Metro Manila: MMDA Read More: Halalan 2022 campaign posters QC DPOS election waste campaign materials clean up elections clean up post-elections clean up environment /news/05/11/22/china-other-nations-congratulate-ph-on-elections/entertainment/05/11/22/ilang-artista-di-nagsisisi-na-sinuportahan-si-robredo/sports/05/11/22/sea-games-ph-beach-handball-team-exceeded-expectations/life/05/11/22/adarna-house-offers-discounted-never-again-bundle/sports/05/11/22/arellanos-arana-nus-ildefonso-stand-out-in-pba-draft-combine