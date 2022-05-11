Home  >  News

QC DPOS collects thousands of election posters

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 11 2022 05:05 PM

Post-election clean-up in QC

Personnel from the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety (QC-DPOS) sort the massive pile of election tarps and posters that were collected around the city, at the DPOS depot on Wednesday. Reelected QC Mayor Joy Belmonte immediately ordered the clean-up of the city streets from campaign materials right after the May 9 elections. 

