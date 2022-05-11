Home > News MULTIMEDIA Police stand guard at Comelec days after #Halalan2022 Chaideer Mahyuddin, AFP Posted at May 11 2022 05:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man eats next to police standing guard in front of the Commission on Elections office in Manila on Wednesday, days after Halalan 2022. Multi-sectoral groups have gathered in front of the Comelec headquarters and the nearby Liwasang Bonifacio, calling on the poll body to explain the validity of the voting results, which show former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. lead the presidential race. 'Worst election ever?' Watchdog wants Smartmatic blacklisted after #Halalan2022 glitches 'Walang na-disenfranchise': Comelec insists VCM glitches 'not significant' Read More: Halalan 2022 election protest protest Comelec police eleksyon Commission on Elections eleksyon 2022 Comelec protest security /news/05/11/22/posibleng-covid-19-cases-surge-kasunod-ng-halalan-binabantayan/news/05/11/22/paano-nakuha-ni-bbm-ang-malaking-lamang-sa-presidential-polls/news/05/11/22/ppcrv-to-release-match-rate-between-physical-digital-poll-results/news/05/11/22/1st-partial-official-tally-padilla-leads-senate-race/sports/05/11/22/uaap-84-ange-kouame-receives-mvp-plum-ahead-of-game-2