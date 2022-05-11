MULTIMEDIA

Police stand guard at Comelec days after #Halalan2022

A man eats next to police standing guard in front of the Commission on Elections office in Manila on Wednesday, days after Halalan 2022. Multi-sectoral groups have gathered in front of the Comelec headquarters and the nearby Liwasang Bonifacio, calling on the poll body to explain the validity of the voting results, which show former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. lead the presidential race.