Marcos Jr. visits father's grave

MULTIMEDIA
Bongbong Marcos visits father's grave
BBM Media Bureau handout
Posted at May 11 2022 12:30 PM
Presumptive president Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. visits the grave of his father, the late presidnt Ferdinand Marcos, Sr., at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on Tuesday. Marcos Jr is leading the presidential race with 31, 078, 160 votes based on Comelec's partial, unofficial results as of 10 a.m. on May 11, 2022.
- /sports/05/11/22/france-padios-wins-phs-first-gold-in-sea-games
- /news/05/11/22/no-politics-in-graduation-rites-deped
- /news/05/11/22/bongbong-marcos-visits-fathers-grave-after-elections
- /news/05/11/22/walang-kaduda-duda-comelec-says-halalan2022-clean
- /business/05/11/22/jp-morgan-downgrades-ph-citing-myriad-challenges