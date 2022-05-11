Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Bongbong Marcos visits father's grave

BBM Media Bureau handout

Posted at May 11 2022 12:30 PM

Marcos Jr. visits father's grave

Presumptive president Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. visits the grave of his father, the late presidnt Ferdinand Marcos, Sr., at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on Tuesday. Marcos Jr is leading the presidential race with 31, 078, 160 votes based on Comelec's partial, unofficial results as of 10 a.m. on May 11, 2022.

