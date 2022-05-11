Marcos Jr. thanks supporters

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Thanking the 31 million Ted Aljibe, AFP Posted at May 11 2022 06:34 PM | Updated as of May 11 2022 07:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Presumptive president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is mobbed by his supporters as he arrives at his campaign headquarters in Manila on Wednesday. The son and namesake of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos on May 11 claimed victory in the presidential election, vowing to be a leader "for all Filipinos", his spokesman said. Read More: Halalan 2022 BBM Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Bongbong Marcos 2022 elections Philippine elections eleksyon eleksyon 2022 polls presidential race politics /news/05/11/22/petitioners-to-appeal-marcos-dq-cases-to-sc/sports/05/11/22/obiena-thrilled-to-carry-ph-flag-in-sea-games-opening/news/05/11/22/marcos-camp-calls-on-public-to-support-incoming-govt/sports/05/11/22/hidilyn-diaz-wary-of-sea-games-foes/news/05/11/22/isko-manila-to-tighten-no-permit-no-rally-rule