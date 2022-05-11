Marcos Jr. thanks supporters

MULTIMEDIA

Thanking the 31 million

Ted Aljibe, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Presumptive president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is mobbed by his supporters as he arrives at his campaign headquarters in Manila on Wednesday. The son and namesake of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos on May 11 claimed victory in the presidential election, vowing to be a leader "for all Filipinos", his spokesman said.