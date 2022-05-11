Manual counting of votes begins

MULTIMEDIA

Comelec begins manual counting of votes

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Election officials inspect election results taken out from a ballot box at the start of counting of votes at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City on Tuesday. Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr, the son of the late President Ferdinand Marcos, is ahead in early counts in the country's presidential election, according to the partial and unofficial count of the poll watchdog Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV).