Preparing for Eid’l Fitr in Manila

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

A Filipino Muslim woman shops at a street market ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival marking the end of Islamic holy month of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Quiapo, Manila on Monday. President Duterte declared May 13 a regular holiday in observance of Eid’l Fitr.