Native pigs still available

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Native pigs unaffected by the African Swine Fever (ASF) are kept inside a backyard hog raiser’s pen in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan on Tuesday before being sold by word of mouth. President Rodrigo Duterte has declared a nationwide state of calamity over ASF that slashed local supply of pork and pushed up its prices.