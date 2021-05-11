Home > News MULTIMEDIA Native pigs still available Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 11 2021 05:02 PM | Updated as of May 11 2021 05:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Native pigs unaffected by the African Swine Fever (ASF) are kept inside a backyard hog raiser’s pen in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan on Tuesday before being sold by word of mouth. President Rodrigo Duterte has declared a nationwide state of calamity over ASF that slashed local supply of pork and pushed up its prices. Duterte declares nationwide state of calamity due to African swine fever Read More: African swine fever ASF nativ pigs hog hog raiser backyard hog raiser pork state of calamity Bulacan /news/05/11/21/doh-pacifies-public-worries-over-covid-19-vaccines-expiring-in-june-july/news/05/11/21/duterte-aquino-roque-west-philippine-sea-china-quiet/news/05/11/21/lack-of-isolation-facilities-led-to-covid-19-boom-in-tuguegarao-says-gov/entertainment/05/11/21/nakakago-john-arcilla-gets-fuming-message-from-probinsyano-viewer-tells-them-to-chill/life/05/11/21/kim-chiu-shows-collection-of-luxury-bags-including-an-hermes-painted-by-heart-evangelista