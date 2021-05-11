Home  >  News

Native pigs still available

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 11 2021 05:02 PM | Updated as of May 11 2021 05:03 PM

Native pigs unaffected by the African Swine Fever (ASF) are kept inside a backyard hog raiser’s pen in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan on Tuesday before being sold by word of mouth. President Rodrigo Duterte has declared a nationwide state of calamity over ASF that slashed local supply of pork and pushed up its prices.

