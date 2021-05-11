MULTIMEDIA

Makati administers second jab of COVID-19 vaccine

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents go through screening and processing to receive their second dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine at the Makati City Coliseum on Tuesday. Residents may directly get their second dose as scheduled and simply bring their vaccination card without undergoing another round of pre-registration.