Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Makati administers second jab of COVID-19 vaccine

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 11 2021 01:48 PM

Makati administers second jab of COVID-19 vaccine

Residents go through screening and processing to receive their second dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine at the Makati City Coliseum on Tuesday. Residents may directly get their second dose as scheduled and simply bring their vaccination card without undergoing another round of pre-registration.

Read More:  COVID-19   coronavirus   Makati   Sinovac   COVID-19 vaccine   second jab   multimedia   multimedia photo  