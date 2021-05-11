Home > News MULTIMEDIA Makati administers second jab of COVID-19 vaccine Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 11 2021 01:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents go through screening and processing to receive their second dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine at the Makati City Coliseum on Tuesday. Residents may directly get their second dose as scheduled and simply bring their vaccination card without undergoing another round of pre-registration. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus Makati Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine second jab multimedia multimedia photo /entertainment/05/11/21/benben-to-stage-virtual-concert-on-kumu-live-eventsge-virtual-concert-on-kumu-live-events/entertainment/05/11/21/jobert-austria-napatawad-na-ang-totoong-ina/business/05/11/21/renewable-energy-powers-ahead-in-2020-report/entertainment/05/11/21/korean-drama-my-roommate-is-a-gumiho-to-premiere-on-iqiyi-on-may-26/entertainment/05/11/21/bianca-manalo-ventures-into-vlogging