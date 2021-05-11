MULTIMEDIA

Davao City inoculates senior citizens against COVID-19

Manman Dejeto, ABS-CBN News

An elderly receives a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at the Matina Aplaya Elementary School in Davao City on Tuesday. The city of Davao began the administration of CoronaVac to the A2 priority group or seniors citizens, at 150 residents each day in two vaccination sites, which will be expanded to District Health Offices (DHO), according to Davao City Vaccination Cluster Head Dr. Josephine Villafuerte.