MULTIMEDIA

Davao City inoculates senior citizens against COVID-19

Manman Dejeto, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 11 2021 03:27 PM | Updated as of May 11 2021 04:21 PM

An elderly receives a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at the Matina Aplaya Elementary School in Davao City on Tuesday. The city of Davao began the administration of CoronaVac to the A2 priority group or seniors citizens, at 150 residents each day in two vaccination sites, which will be expanded to District Health Offices (DHO), according to Davao City Vaccination Cluster Head Dr. Josephine Villafuerte.

Over 500 active COVID-19 cases in Davao City a 'cause for alarm' - mayor

Libo-libong doses ng Sinovac vaccines dumating sa Cebu, Davao