Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Manila mural depicts coronavirus pandemic

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 10 2023 04:59 PM

Manila mural depicts COVID pandemic

People pass by a COVID-19 pandemic-themed mural along Pedro Gil, Manila on Wednesday. The health department on Tuesday urged Filipinos to be cautious, saying the pandemic was not yet over despite the World Health Organization's move to lift the public health emergency status on COVID-19. 

 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   mural   street art   Manila  