Manila mural depicts COVID pandemic

Manila mural depicts coronavirus pandemic Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 10 2023 04:59 PM People pass by a COVID-19 pandemic-themed mural along Pedro Gil, Manila on Wednesday. The health department on Tuesday urged Filipinos to be cautious, saying the pandemic was not yet over despite the World Health Organization's move to lift the public health emergency status on COVID-19. COVID no longer a global health emergency: WHO DOH iginiit na di pa tapos ang pandemic sa kabila ng pahayag ng WHO