Supporters join VP Leni for a Thanksgiving Mass in Naga

VP Leni Robredo Media Bureau

Posted at May 10 2022 08:13 PM

VP Leni attends Thanksgiving Mass in Naga

Vice President Leni Robredo greets Carceres Archbishop Rolando Tirona during the Misa ng Pagkakaisa at Pasasalamat at the Naga Metropolitan Cathedral on Tuesday. Robredo, whose campaign was largely run by people’s councils around the country, is set to meet with her volunteers for a Thanksgiving event on Friday, May 13.

