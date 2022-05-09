Home  >  News

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 10 2022 12:57 AM

Supporters await Marcos outside HQ

Supporters of former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wait for him to come out of his headquarters in Mandaluyong City late Monday. Marcos is leading the presidential race, according to the partial and unofficial results of the 2022 national and local elections as of 11:47 pm Monday.

