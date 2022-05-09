Home > News MULTIMEDIA Supporters await Marcos outside HQ Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 10 2022 12:57 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Supporters of former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wait for him to come out of his headquarters in Mandaluyong City late Monday. Marcos is leading the presidential race, according to the partial and unofficial results of the 2022 national and local elections as of 11:47 pm Monday. Marcos Jr. leads #Halalan2022 presidential race with record vote 'Let us keep watch on the vote:' Marcos urges supporters amid #Halalan2022 lead Read More: BBM BBM supporters Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Halalan 2022 /news/05/10/22/halalan2022-raffy-tulfo-happy-to-be-in-3rd-place/video/news/05/10/22/halalan-2022-bongbong-marcos-nagpasalamat-sa-mga-tagasuporta/sports/05/10/22/pumaren-leads-battle-for-house-seat-in-qc-3rd-district/video/news/05/10/22/halalan-2022-special-coverage-abs-cbn-news-may-9-300-pm-to-630-pm/sports/05/10/22/jaworski-decisively-ahead-in-pasig-vice-mayoralty-race