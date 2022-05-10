Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Multisectoral groups hold protest outside Comelec

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 10 2022 01:03 PM

Protesters troop to Comelec

Protesters scuffle with police officers near Comelec headquarters in Manila on Tuesday, a day after Election Day. The protesters called for accountability from the Comelec after multiple reports of vote counting machine malfunction during the May 9 elections.
 

Read More:  Halalan 2022   protest   Comelec   electin protest  