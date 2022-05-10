Protesters troop to Comelec

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Multisectoral groups hold protest outside Comelec Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 10 2022 01:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Protesters scuffle with police officers near Comelec headquarters in Manila on Tuesday, a day after Election Day. The protesters called for accountability from the Comelec after multiple reports of vote counting machine malfunction during the May 9 elections. Read More: Halalan 2022 protest Comelec electin protest /business/05/10/22/nikkei-briefly-falls-2-pct-on-wall-st-plunge-china-concern/news/05/10/22/comelec-affirms-dismissal-of-3-marcos-dq-cases/news/05/10/22/martin-alfred-romualdez-poised-to-win-fresh-mandates/entertainment/05/10/22/kathniels-reunion-special-to-premiere-on-may-12/sports/05/10/22/uaap-up-weathers-eya-laure-onslaught-to-stun-ust