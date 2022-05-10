Home  >  News

Volunteers assist in PPCRV parallel counting

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 10 2022 06:31 PM

PPCRV encodes election returns

Volunteers help in the parallel counting of election returns of the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting in Manila on Tuesday. PPCRV has so far manually encoded 2,689 election returns in the 2022 national and local polls.

