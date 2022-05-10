PPCRV encodes election returns

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Volunteers assist in PPCRV parallel counting Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 10 2022 06:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Volunteers help in the parallel counting of election returns of the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting in Manila on Tuesday. PPCRV has so far manually encoded 2,689 election returns in the 2022 national and local polls. PPCRV says has so far encoded 2,689 election returns Read More: Halalan 2022 PPCRV volunteers parallel counting election Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting eleksyon /video/news/05/10/22/mga-nagkaaberyang-vcm-inabot-ng-1-araw-bago-maremedyuhan/sports/05/10/22/sea-games-young-azkals-lose-in-heartbreaker-to-myanmar/video/news/05/10/22/de-guzman-moreno-nag-concede-na-sa-presidential-race/video/news/05/10/22/headquarters-ni-marcos-dinagsa-ng-mga-tagasuporta/video/news/05/10/22/kampo-ni-vp-leni-nakikipag-usap-sa-mga-eksperto-tungkol-sa-bilangan-ng-boto