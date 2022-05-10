Marcos-Duterte leads PH election

MULTIMEDIA

Breaking news on PH election

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Supporters read copies of a local newspaper reporting about the May 9 elections as they wait at the headquarters of former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday. Marcos, the son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, is set to win the presidential elections after securing more than 30 million votes.