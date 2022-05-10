Marcos-Duterte leads PH election

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Breaking news on PH election Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 10 2022 07:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Supporters read copies of a local newspaper reporting about the May 9 elections as they wait at the headquarters of former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday. Marcos, the son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, is set to win the presidential elections after securing more than 30 million votes. How Marcos rebranding, alliance of kingdoms led to 'tsunami vote' Read More: Halalan 2022 election Marcos Duterte BBM BBM supporters Bongbong Marcos eleksyon eleksyon 2022 Ferdinand Marcos Ferdinand Marcos Jr Philippine elections /news/05/10/22/abs-cbn-statement-on-edited-screen-shots-of-halalanresults/video/news/05/10/22/mga-nagkaaberyang-vcm-inabot-ng-1-araw-bago-maremedyuhan/sports/05/10/22/sea-games-young-azkals-lose-in-heartbreaker-to-myanmar/video/news/05/10/22/de-guzman-moreno-nag-concede-na-sa-presidential-race/video/news/05/10/22/headquarters-ni-marcos-dinagsa-ng-mga-tagasuporta