Malabon's #Halalan2022 COCs delivered to Senate

Senate PRIB, handout

Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III receives on Tuesday, a ballot box containing the certificates of canvass (COCs) from Malabon City for the 2022 presidential and vice presidential elections. COCs and election returns are brought to the Senate before they are delivered to the House of Representatives in Quezon City where the canvassing would take place. Under the 1987 Constitution, Congress, in a joint public session, shall canvass votes for President and Vice President and proclaim winning candidates.