MULTIMEDIA

Keeping it COVID-safe in public transport

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (I-ACT) Special Task Force inspect passing public utility vehicles along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City on Monday. The transportation department’s i-ACT conducted a fortified traffic law enforcement operation to ensure implementation of minimum health standards in public transportation to prevent spread of COVID-19.