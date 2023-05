MULTIMEDIA

Metro's waste increased by 33 percent in five years

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Waste pickers, members of the Manila Estero Rangers, clear garbage from Estero San Miguel in Manila on May 9, 2023. A Commission on Audit report cited figures from the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) saying the amount of waste in Metro Manila grew by 33.36 percent in five years, from 6,499,825.00 cubic meters in 2015 to 22,003,784.58 cubic meters in 2020.