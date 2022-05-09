VCMs ready at Tomas Morato Elem School

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Electoral board sets up VCMs in QC Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News Posted at May 09 2022 10:17 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Electoral board officers in Precinct 1055 at the Tomas Morato Elementary School in Quezon City do the initial setup and checking to start the operation of the Vote Counting Machine (VCM) during the national and local elections on Monday. Filipino voters will cast their votes in 106,174 clustered precincts nationwide. Read More: Halalan 2022 VCMs vote counting machines Tomas Morato elementary school /news/05/09/22/gloria-macapagal-arroyo-bumoto-sa-lubao/news/05/09/22/reports-of-vcm-glitches-power-outage-mar-start-of-halalan2022/news/05/09/22/marcos-eyes-landslide-as-ph-votes-for-new-president/news/05/09/22/sara-duterte-casts-vote-signs-desk-in-davao-city/video/news/05/09/22/voters-line-up-despite-rains-in-parts-of-mindanao