VCMs ready at Tomas Morato Elem School

Electoral board sets up VCMs in QC

Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

Electoral board officers in Precinct 1055 at the Tomas Morato Elementary School in Quezon City do the initial setup and checking to start the operation of the Vote Counting Machine (VCM) during the national and local elections on Monday. Filipino voters will cast their votes in 106,174 clustered precincts nationwide.