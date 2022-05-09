Home > News MULTIMEDIA Sen. Pacquiao votes in Sarangani George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 09 2022 02:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao casts his vote at Kiamba Central Elementary School in Sarangani province on Monday. Pacquiao’s campaign focused on addressing corruption, criminality, and poverty. Pacquiao casts vote in Sarangani Read More: Halalan 2022 Manny Pacquiao Pacman Sarangani regions regional news /business/05/09/22/presyo-ng-petrolyo-may-pagtaas-sa-mayo-10/life/05/09/22/celeste-cortesi-is-showtime-sexy-babe-judge/news/05/09/22/presidential-aspirant-abella-casts-vote/news/05/09/22/ppcrv-cases-of-faulty-vcms-not-yet-alarming/life/05/09/22/check-out-these-discounts-freebies-for-voters