Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Sen. Pacquiao votes in Sarangani

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 09 2022 02:55 PM

Sen. Pacquiao votes in Sarangani

Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao casts his vote at Kiamba Central Elementary School in Sarangani province on Monday. Pacquiao’s campaign focused on addressing corruption, criminality, and poverty.

Read More:  Halalan 2022   Manny Pacquiao   Pacman   Sarangani   regions   regional news  