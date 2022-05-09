Home  >  News

Malfunctioning VCMs worry voters in QC

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 09 2022 06:11 PM | Updated as of May 10 2022 01:53 AM

Malfunctioning VCMs worry voters

Some voters affected by malfunctioning vote counting machines (VCMs) talk to an election officer at the Brgy. Teacher's Village East basketball court in Quezon City on Monday. The group wants to see their votes processed with a replacement VCM since two out of of three machines malfunctioned at the start of the voting period.

