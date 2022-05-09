Home > News MULTIMEDIA Malfunctioning VCMs worry voters in QC Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 09 2022 06:11 PM | Updated as of May 10 2022 01:53 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Some voters affected by malfunctioning vote counting machines (VCMs) talk to an election officer at the Brgy. Teacher's Village East basketball court in Quezon City on Monday. The group wants to see their votes processed with a replacement VCM since two out of of three machines malfunctioned at the start of the voting period. PPCRV says reports of faulty VCMs not yet alarming Read More: Halalan 2022 election May 9 voters vote VCMs malfunction Quezon City Comelec vote counting matchine vote counting machines /video/news/05/10/22/robredo-hinimok-ang-mga-taga-suporta-na-respetuhin-ang-resulta-ng-halalan/news/05/10/22/efforts-not-in-vain-leni-calls-on-supporters-to-respect-poll-outcome/entertainment/05/10/22/jhong-hilario-poised-for-re-election-as-makati-councilor/sports/05/10/22/buboy-fernandez-trails-in-polangui-vice-mayoralty-race/spotlight/05/10/22/can-robredo-still-catch-up-with-marcos-jr