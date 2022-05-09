Long lines, faulty VCMs put Comelec in hot seat

MULTIMEDIA
Long lines, defective machines in some precincts put Comelec in hot seat
Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 09 2022 03:12 PM
Voters use sample ballots to shield them from the heat as they line up outside Herminigildo Atienza Elementary School in Baseco, Tondo, Manila for the national and local elections on Monday. In some precincts, malfunctioning Vote-Counting Machines (VCMs) contributed to long lines as the process slowed down after some voters refused to leave their ballots without being scanned by the machines in their presence.
