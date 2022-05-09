Lining up to vote at Magarao, Camsur

MULTIMEDIA

VP Leni waits her turn to vote in Magarao, Camsur

ABS-CBN News

Presidential candidate Leni Robredo falls in line with other voters at cluster precinct 28 in Carangcang Elementary School, Magarao, Camarines Sur on Monday. Robredo, who is the incumbent Vice President, hopes to uphold transparency and implement the full disclosure policy when elected as the country’s top executive.

