Lining up to vote at Magarao, Camsur

MULTIMEDIA
VP Leni waits her turn to vote in Magarao, Camsur
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 09 2022 01:44 PM | Updated as of May 09 2022 02:37 PM
Presidential candidate Leni Robredo falls in line with other voters at cluster precinct 28 in Carangcang Elementary School, Magarao, Camarines Sur on Monday. Robredo, who is the incumbent Vice President, hopes to uphold transparency and implement the full disclosure policy when elected as the country’s top executive.
