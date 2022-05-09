Ka Leody De Guzman casts vote in Cainta

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Labor leader Leody De Guzman casts vote Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 09 2022 08:50 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Presidential candidate Leody De Guzman casts his vote at the Cainta Elementary School on Monday. De Guzman, who admitted he may lose in the election, said he is optimistic that he successfully promoted labor rights and highlighted concerns of workers in the campaign. Read More: Leody De Guzman Halalan 2022 Cainta Elementary School election /news/05/09/22/marcos-eyes-landslide-as-ph-votes-for-new-president/news/05/09/22/sara-duterte-casts-vote-signs-desk-in-davao-city/video/news/05/09/22/voters-line-up-despite-rains-in-parts-of-mindanao/news/05/09/22/robredo-spokesman-flags-alleged-vcm-problem/business/05/09/22/g7-countries-pledge-to-stop-russia-oil-imports