Labor leader Leody De Guzman casts vote

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 09 2022 08:50 AM

Ka Leody De Guzman casts vote in Cainta

Presidential candidate Leody De Guzman casts his vote at the Cainta Elementary School on Monday. De Guzman, who admitted he may lose in the election, said he is optimistic that he successfully promoted labor rights and highlighted concerns of workers in the campaign. 

