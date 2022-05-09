Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Isko Moreno casts vote in Tondo, Manila

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 09 2022 12:11 PM | Updated as of May 09 2022 12:27 PM

Isko Moreno casts vote in Tondo

Presidential candidate Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso casts his vote in Precinct 257 in Magat Salamat Elementary School in Tondo, Manila on Monday. The 47-year-old Manila Mayor has been promoting his 10-point Bilis Kilos Economic Agenda, which aims to address poverty and unemployment issues among others.

Read More:  Halalan 2022   Isko Moreno Domagoso   Manila   Magat Salamat Elementary School   Bilis Kilos   Manila Mayor Isko   Isko Moreno   eleksyon  