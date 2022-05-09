Home > News MULTIMEDIA Isko Moreno casts vote in Tondo, Manila ABS-CBN News Posted at May 09 2022 12:11 PM | Updated as of May 09 2022 12:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Presidential candidate Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso casts his vote in Precinct 257 in Magat Salamat Elementary School in Tondo, Manila on Monday. The 47-year-old Manila Mayor has been promoting his 10-point Bilis Kilos Economic Agenda, which aims to address poverty and unemployment issues among others. Read More: Halalan 2022 Isko Moreno Domagoso Manila Magat Salamat Elementary School Bilis Kilos Manila Mayor Isko Isko Moreno eleksyon /news/05/09/22/botohan-tuloy-sa-ilang-lugar-sa-davao-occidental-kahit-binaha/news/05/09/22/presidential-bet-faisal-mangondato-votes-in-lanao-del-sur/sports/05/09/22/large-ph-contingent-set-to-arrive-for-sea-games/news/05/09/22/presidential-hopeful-montemayor-votes/news/05/09/22/halalan2022-pumalyang-vcm-mahabang-pila-sa-ilang-precinct