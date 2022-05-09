MULTIMEDIA

Isko Moreno casts vote in Tondo, Manila

Presidential candidate Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso casts his vote in Precinct 257 in Magat Salamat Elementary School in Tondo, Manila on Monday. The 47-year-old Manila Mayor has been promoting his 10-point Bilis Kilos Economic Agenda, which aims to address poverty and unemployment issues among others.