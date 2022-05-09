Duterte casts vote in #Halalan2022

MULTIMEDIA

Voting for his successor in #Halalan2022

ABS-CBN News

President Rodrigo Duterte casts his vote for the 2022 national and local elections at the Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School in Davao City on Monday. Duterte has maintained his position of not endorsing any presidential candidate, even as his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte is the aiming for the vice presidency as the running mate of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Ace Morandante, Presidential Photo