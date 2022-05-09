Duterte casts vote in #Halalan2022

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Voting for his successor in #Halalan2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at May 09 2022 08:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Rodrigo Duterte casts his vote for the 2022 national and local elections at the Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School in Davao City on Monday. Duterte has maintained his position of not endorsing any presidential candidate, even as his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte is the aiming for the vice presidency as the running mate of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Ace Morandante, Presidential Photo #Halalan2022: Duterte casts his ballot in hometown Davao City Duterte’s advice to successor: Just stick to the rules, don’t be corrupt Read More: Halalan 2022 Rodrigo Duterte elections election day National elections Local elections Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School Davao /entertainment/05/09/22/zeinab-harake-confirms-separation-from-skusta-clee/news/05/09/22/over-500-vcms-reported-defective-says-comelec/news/05/09/22/ppcrv-at-least-200-vcms-need-replacement/sports/05/09/22/baldwin-confident-ildefonso-will-bounce-back-in-game-2/news/05/09/22/mga-pinoy-sa-malaysia-patuloy-sa-pakikilahok-sa-ov