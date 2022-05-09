Carrying the country's future

Home > News MULTIMEDIA The vote that will determine the Philippines' future ABS-CBN News Posted at May 09 2022 04:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A mother casts her vote while cuddling her child at a polling precinct in Legarda Elementary School in Manila on May 9, 2022. Monday's election is regarded as one of the most hotly contested polls in the country's recent history. Philippines holds 'historic' first national election in pandemic Read More: Halalan 2022 election voting vote mother poor marginalized marginalized sector eleksyon eleksyon 2022 Philippine elections /sports/05/09/22/amid-slump-lucero-finds-way-to-contribute-for-up/entertainment/05/09/22/k-pop-txt-tackles-breakup-in-new-ep/entertainment/05/09/22/richard-gomez-at-lucy-torres-magkasamang-bumoto-sa-ormoc/news/05/09/22/marcos-jrs-camp-urges-supporters-to-shade-ballots-correctly/news/05/09/22/vico-votes-urges-trust-in-system-despite-glitches