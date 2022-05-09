Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

The vote that will determine the Philippines' future

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 09 2022 04:46 PM

Carrying the country's future

A mother casts her vote while cuddling her child at a polling precinct in Legarda Elementary School in Manila on May 9, 2022. Monday's election is regarded as one of the most hotly contested polls in the country's recent history.

