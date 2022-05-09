BBM casts vote in Batac, Ilocos Sur

MULTIMEDIA
Marcos, Jr casts his vote in Batac
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 09 2022 10:54 AM
Presidential candidate former senator Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. casts his vote at Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School, Batac City, Ilocos Norte on Monday. Marcos, Jr voted with sister Irene Marcos, his son Ferdinand Alexander "Sandro" Marcos III, and incumbent Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Marcos-Manotoc.
- /news/05/09/22/sara-duterte-says-she-will-be-loyal-vp-if-marcos-wins
- /news/05/09/22/robredo-in-line-to-cast-vote
- /sports/05/09/22/nba-really-good-chance-morant-out-for-game-4
- /sports/05/09/22/nba-mavs-drill-20-three-pointers-tie-series-vs-suns
- /news/05/09/22/gloria-macapagal-arroyo-bumoto-sa-lubao