Marcos, Jr casts his vote in Batac

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 09 2022 10:54 AM

BBM casts vote in Batac, Ilocos Sur

Presidential candidate former senator Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. casts his vote at Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School, Batac City, Ilocos Norte on Monday. Marcos, Jr voted with sister Irene Marcos, his son Ferdinand Alexander "Sandro" Marcos III, and incumbent Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Marcos-Manotoc. 

