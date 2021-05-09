Home > News MULTIMEDIA Mothers honored at a Manila community pantry ABS-CBN News Posted at May 09 2021 02:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Mothers receive roses as they queue for vegetables and other food items at a community pantry set up by labor group, Defend Jobs Philippines in Matimyas Street in Sampaloc, Manila on Sunday. Mother’s Day, which is celebrated annually on second Sundays of May, aims to honor mothers and highlight their influence in the society. Mother's Day community pantry itinayo sa Quezon City Read More: Mother’s Day community pantry Defend Jobs Philippines 2021 Mother's Day Manila community pantry /video/entertainment/05/09/21/bamboo-darren-espanto-sing-ed-sheerans-afterglow/overseas/05/09/21/variant-accelerating-indias-covid-explosion-who-top-scientist/sports/05/09/21/alamin-bakit-sinalang-ng-blacklist-international-si-aldous-kontra-smart-omega/news/05/09/21/walang-extension-comelec-nagpaalalang-magparehistro-para-sa-2022-elections/news/05/09/21/teach-warn-fine-vp-robredo-opposes-arrest-for-improper-wearing-of-face-masks