Mothers honored at a Manila community pantry

ABS-CBN News

Mothers receive roses as they queue for vegetables and other food items at a community pantry set up by labor group, Defend Jobs Philippines in Matimyas Street in Sampaloc, Manila on Sunday. Mother’s Day, which is celebrated annually on second Sundays of May, aims to honor mothers and highlight their influence in the society.