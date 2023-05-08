Preventing another oil spill

MULTIMEDIA

PH coast guard deploys oil spill booms around MV Hong Hai

Photo courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard

Members of the Philippine Coast guard assist in the deployment of oil spill booms and absorbent pads around the MV Hong Hai 189 (center with orange hull visible) off the waters of Barangay Sisiman, Mariveles, Bataan. MV Hong Hai, which collided with MT Petite Soeur near Corregidor Island on April 28, capsized near the Sisiman lighthouse on Saturday morning, releasing between 30 and 50 liters of fuel and other mixed substances into the sea, according to PCG.