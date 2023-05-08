Kawit prepares for 125th Independence Day

MULTIMEDIA

Kawit prepares for Independence Day

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Workers stand on bamboo scaffolding as they paint the Aguinaldo Shrine in Kawit, Cavite on Monday, ahead of the 125th Independence Day celebration. Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo declared Philippine Independence from Spain and officially presented the Philippine flag at Cavite el Viejo on June 12, 1898.