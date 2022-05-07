VP Robredo ends campaign in Makati City

MULTIMEDIA

VP Leni Robredo ends presidential campaign in Makati City

Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Vice-President Leni Robredo (C), a presidential candidate in the May 9 elections, greets supporters during her miting de avance, in Makati City on Saturday. Some 65 million Filipinos are registered to vote for national and local government leaders in the May 9 elections.