Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Makati secures official ballots

Chaideer Mahyuddin, AFP

Posted at May 08 2022 06:27 PM

Securing the ballots in Makati

A security guard stands outside a room storing ballot boxes at a junior high school ahead of the May 9 electionS in Makati on Sunday. Makati, one of the most rich-vote cities in the country has 458,362 registered voters for the 2022 national election. 

Read More:  Halalan 2022   Makati   official ballots   security   City Treasurers office  