Home > News MULTIMEDIA Marcos-Duterte miting de avance in Parañaque Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News Posted at May 08 2022 03:01 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Running mates former Senator Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, with the UniTeam senatorial slate, hold their miting de avance on Aseana Avenue in Parañaque on Saturday. After a grueling 90-day campaign period, the Marcos-Duterte tandem goes to the May 9 elections confident with a double-digit lead in pre-election surveys. Read More: Halalan 2022 election campaign Marcos Duterte Miting de Avance eleksyon elections BBM Bongbong Marcos Jr. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Sara Duterte UniTeam /sports/05/08/22/los-angeles-based-filipina-diver-makes-sea-games-debut/entertainment/05/08/22/revillame-gonzaga-lead-celebs-in-uniteams-miting-de-avance/news/05/08/22/free-yourself-from-fears-and-believe-robredo-tells-supporters/news/05/08/22/marcos-jr-to-supporters-dont-sleep-on-election-night/news/05/08/22/pacquiao-concludes-campaign-with-promise-of-better-life-for-the-poor