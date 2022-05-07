MULTIMEDIA

Marcos-Duterte miting de avance in Parañaque

Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Running mates former Senator Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, with the UniTeam senatorial slate, hold their miting de avance on Aseana Avenue in Parañaque on Saturday. After a grueling 90-day campaign period, the Marcos-Duterte tandem goes to the May 9 elections confident with a double-digit lead in pre-election surveys.