Ilocos Norte prepares election paraphernalia

Election paraphernalia ready for distribution in Ilocos Norte

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 08 2022 06:15 PM

Comelec personnel check election paraphernalia allocated for various Electoral Boards for different municipalities in Ilocos Norte on Sunday. The Ilocos region has 3,546,764 voters according to Comelec. 


 

