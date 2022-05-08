Election simulation at Manila City jail

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Election simulation for PDLs at Manila City jail ABS-CBN News Posted at May 08 2022 06:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People deprived of liberty participate in an election simulation at the Manila City Jail in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Sunday. Around 65.8 million registered voters are expected to cast their votes for both national and local elections on Monday, May 9. Read More: Halalan 2022 People deprived of liberty election simulation Manila City Jail Manila /sports/05/08/22/ncaa-san-beda-rallies-to-force-decider-vs-mapua/life/05/08/22/mga-ina-binigyang-pugay-ngayong-mothers-day/business/05/08/22/on-eve-of-halalan-2022-power-supply-sufficient-ngcp/entertainment/05/08/22/kelsey-merritt-declares-support-for-leni-robredo/news/05/08/22/sapul-sa-cctv-sasakyan-sumalpok-sa-tindahan