Election simulation for PDLs at Manila City jail

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 08 2022 06:13 PM

Election simulation at Manila City jail

People deprived of liberty participate in an election simulation at the Manila City Jail in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Sunday. Around 65.8 million registered voters are expected to cast their votes for both national and local elections on Monday, May 9. 

