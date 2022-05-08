A precinct in a chapel

MULTIMEDIA

A precinct in a QC chapel

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Poll workers and volunteers prepare the voters lists and the vote counting machines at the San Vicente Chapel in Quezon City, which will be converted into a polling precinct on Sunday. Quezon City is the 14th most vote-rich area in the country with 1,403,895 registered voters for the May 9 election.