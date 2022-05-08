Home  >  News

A precinct in a QC chapel

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 08 2022 05:35 PM

A precinct in a chapel

Poll workers and volunteers prepare the voters lists and the vote counting machines at the San Vicente Chapel in Quezon City, which will be converted into a polling precinct on Sunday. Quezon City is the 14th most vote-rich area in the country with 1,403,895 registered voters for the May 9 election. 

