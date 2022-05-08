Home  >  News

A mother’s prayer

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 08 2022 03:24 PM

A mother's prayer

A mother interacts with her child as they offer prayers at the San Guillermo Cathedral in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte on Sunday. Mother’s Day is celebrated annually on the second Sunday of May to celebrate motherhood, maternal connections and the contribution of mothers to society.

