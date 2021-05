MULTIMEDIA

More Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive

Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

A batch of at least 2 million doses of Britain’s Oxford-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine is offloaded at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Saturday. The shots, courtesy of the vaccine-sharing COVAX Facility, brings the country’s total vaccine supply up to 7.540 million.