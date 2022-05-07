Prepping for #Halalan2022

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Readying for all voters ABS-CBN News Posted at May 07 2022 05:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Barangay watchman Lito Cajudo checks temperature sensors as part of precautions at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in Batac, Ilocos Norte on Saturday, a few days before Halalan 2022. The Commission on Elections previously said an isolation polling place (IPP) will be present in election sites on May 9, meant to be used by voters with COVID-19 symptoms and those positive for the virus. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News When will a voter be placed in an isolation polling precinct during #Halalan2022? Read More: Halalan 2022 Batac Ilocos Norte polling station elections national elections local elections /spotlight/05/07/22/pro-marcos-accounts-dominate-online-misinformation/overseas/05/07/22/north-korea-fires-submarine-launched-ballistic-missile/entertainment/05/07/22/maymay-tungkol-sa-halalan-ang-hiling-sa-kaarawan/news/05/07/22/pnp-to-use-full-force-of-the-law-during-halalan2022-police-chief/video/news/05/07/22/bjmp-over-33000-inmates-to-cast-ballot-on-may-9