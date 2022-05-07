Prepping for #Halalan2022

MULTIMEDIA

Readying for all voters

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Barangay watchman Lito Cajudo checks temperature sensors as part of precautions at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in Batac, Ilocos Norte on Saturday, a few days before Halalan 2022. The Commission on Elections previously said an isolation polling place (IPP) will be present in election sites on May 9, meant to be used by voters with COVID-19 symptoms and those positive for the virus. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News