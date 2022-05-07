Home  >  News

Seeing double

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 07 2022 10:05 PM

Pacquiao talks to reporters as #Halalan2022 nears

Presidential candidate Senator Manny Pacquiao speaks to reporters during a press conference inside his mansion in General Santos City on Saturday. Pacquiao said vote-buying will only continue the culture of irregularity in government service, adding that he will make sure to maintain a high standard among his Cabinet members if he wins the presidency. 

