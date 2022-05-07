Isko caps campaign with miting de avance in Tondo

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Isko Moreno, Aksyon Demokratiko, cap campaign with miting de avance Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN news Posted at May 07 2022 11:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Presidential candidate Mayor Isko Moreno and his slate cap their campaign with a miting de avance in Manila on Saturday. The Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer ended his campaign for the presidency in Tondo, playing up his campaign narrative of implementing more practical policies saying he has first-hand experience of how a poor family survives from day to day. Isko ends 2022 presidential campaign with miting de avance in Tondo Read More: Halalan 2022 elections Aksyon Demokratiko miting de avance national elections /news/05/08/22/free-yourself-from-fears-and-believe-robredo-tells-supporters/news/05/08/22/marcos-jr-to-supporters-dont-sleep-on-election-night/news/05/08/22/pacquiao-concludes-campaign-with-promise-of-better-life-for-the-poor/entertainment/05/08/22/celebrities-give-spotlight-to-leni-kiko-tandem/sports/05/07/22/sea-games-sibol-looking-at-misconduct-allegations-vs-some-reps