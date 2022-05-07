Isko caps campaign with miting de avance in Tondo

MULTIMEDIA

Isko Moreno, Aksyon Demokratiko, cap campaign with miting de avance

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN news

Presidential candidate Mayor Isko Moreno and his slate cap their campaign with a miting de avance in Manila on Saturday. The Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer ended his campaign for the presidency in Tondo, playing up his campaign narrative of implementing more practical policies saying he has first-hand experience of how a poor family survives from day to day.