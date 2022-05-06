Duterte attends HNP miting de avance

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Duterte attends Hugpong ng Pagbabago miting de avance George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 07 2022 12:38 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Rodrigo Duterte speaks to his son, mayoral candidate Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, during the Hugpong ng Pagbabago miting de avance in Davao City on Friday. During the event, President Duterte maintained he is not endorsing any presidential candidate for the upcoming elections even as his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte is gunning for the vice presidency as the running mate of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Duterte insists anew he is not endorsing any presidential bet After calling him 'spoiled, weak,' Duterte clears Marcos on ill-gotten wealth Read More: Halalan 2022 Hugpong ng Pagbabago Rodrigo Duterte Baste Duterte local elections /overseas/05/07/22/china-stages-2nd-largest-air-incursion-into-taiwan-defense-zone-this-year/entertainment/05/07/22/joseph-the-dreamer-starring-sam-concepcion-to-return-in-july/video/business/05/07/22/psei-falls-with-asian-peers-after-dismal-day-in-wall-street/video/news/05/07/22/ppcrv-monitoring-center-moves-to-bigger-venue/sports/05/07/22/sea-games-philippines-eyes-better-showing-in-archery