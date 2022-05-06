Duterte attends HNP miting de avance

MULTIMEDIA

Duterte attends Hugpong ng Pagbabago miting de avance

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

President Rodrigo Duterte speaks to his son, mayoral candidate Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, during the Hugpong ng Pagbabago miting de avance in Davao City on Friday. During the event, President Duterte maintained he is not endorsing any presidential candidate for the upcoming elections even as his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte is gunning for the vice presidency as the running mate of Ferdinand Marcos Jr.