Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Sleeping on the job?

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 07 2021 02:25 PM

Sleeping on the job?

A man posing as President Rodrigo Duterte sleeps inside a mosquito net as a dig on the Chief Executive at a protest in front of the Chinese Consulate on Friday in Makati City. Members of various progressive groups are criticizing the President's friendly stance towards China as it continues incursions in the West Philippine Sea. Earlier this week, Duterte called "just a piece of paper" a 2016 arbitral ruling invalidating China's 9-dash-line claim to the South China Sea, the larger body of water that encompasses the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. 

Read More:  South China Sea   West Philippine Sea   Spratlys   EEZ   China   fishing   UNCLOS   multimedia   multimedia photos  