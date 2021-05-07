MULTIMEDIA

Sleeping on the job?

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A man posing as President Rodrigo Duterte sleeps inside a mosquito net as a dig on the Chief Executive at a protest in front of the Chinese Consulate on Friday in Makati City. Members of various progressive groups are criticizing the President's friendly stance towards China as it continues incursions in the West Philippine Sea. Earlier this week, Duterte called "just a piece of paper" a 2016 arbitral ruling invalidating China's 9-dash-line claim to the South China Sea, the larger body of water that encompasses the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.