Makati launches drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site

Lisa Marie David, Reuters

Felipa Tabladillo, 86, receives a dose of China's Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru vaccination site for bedridden and persons with disabilities in Makati on Friday. Sen. Ping Lacson on Friday said the Philippines needs to set aside P90 billion to purchase COVID-19 vaccines in 2022 as he enumerated what lawmakers and pandemic "czars" discussed in a recent meeting.