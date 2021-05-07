MULTIMEDIA

Eleazar assumes PNP command

Pool/ ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Outgoing PNP chief Police Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas (L) salutes his successor Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar after turning over the command saber and symbol of leadership, as Interior Secretary Eduardo Año looks on during the Change of Command ceremony held in Camp Crame on Friday. Eleazar, the sixth PNP chief under President Rodrigo Duterte’s term, will serve as head of the more than 220,000 strong police force for about 6 months as he reaches the PNP's mandatory retirement age of 56 on Nov. 13.