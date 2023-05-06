MULTIMEDIA

Filipinos watch King Charles III's coronation

Filipinos gather at Quezon Memorial Circle to watch the live streaming of the Coronation of King Charles III on Saturday. The crowd cheered “God save the King!” as some of the most symbolic moments of the coronation flashed, the first time this is being watched globally in 70 years since Queen Elizabeth's coronation in 1953. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News