Safe from harm

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Patients flee as fire breaks out near hospital ABS-CBN News Posted at May 06 2022 12:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A nurse holds a newborn baby after a fire broke out near the Hospital ng Tondo on Abad Santos in Manila Friday. All patients were immediately transferred to Andres Bonifacio General Hospital as the fire reached second alarm. Read More: fire Manila hospital Tondo Hospital ng Tondo /entertainment/05/06/22/watch-kim-chiu-tries-wakeboarding-in-palawan/news/05/06/22/duterte-backed-pdp-laban-wing-gets-comelec-nod/entertainment/05/06/22/watch-first-look-at-jo-koys-film-easter-sunday/news/05/06/22/rizalito-david-endorses-leni-robredo-for-president/entertainment/05/06/22/piolo-pascual-hindi-na-ito-panahon-ng-pananahimik