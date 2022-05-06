Home  >  News

Patients flee as fire breaks out near hospital

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 06 2022 12:30 PM

Safe from harm

A nurse holds a newborn baby after a fire broke out near the Hospital ng Tondo on Abad Santos in Manila Friday. All patients were immediately transferred to Andres Bonifacio General Hospital as the fire reached second alarm. 

